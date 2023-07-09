Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Austin Hedges (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has five doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .181.
- Hedges has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 54 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (20.4%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this season (18.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.197
|AVG
|.167
|.230
|OBP
|.236
|.239
|SLG
|.231
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|11
|18/2
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
