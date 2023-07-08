Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Kyle Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Diamondbacks
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is hitting .241 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Marcano has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 5.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 59), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (20.3%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 of 59 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.227
|AVG
|.260
|.257
|OBP
|.333
|.371
|SLG
|.403
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|3
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Nelson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 26-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 38 appearances so far.
- In 38 games this season, he has a 2.76 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .256 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.