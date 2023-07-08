The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Kyle Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is hitting .241 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Marcano has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 5.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 59), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season (20.3%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 13 of 59 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 31
.227 AVG .260
.257 OBP .333
.371 SLG .403
9 XBH 8
2 HR 1
10 RBI 7
15/3 K/BB 13/7
3 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Nelson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 26-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 38 appearances so far.
  • In 38 games this season, he has a 2.76 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .256 against him.
