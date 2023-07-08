Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.7 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Steelers collected four wins at home last year and five away.
- Pittsburgh picked up four wins as the favorite (in six games) and five wins as an underdog (11 games).
- In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris rushed for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- In addition, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.
- George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Alex Highsmith amassed 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
