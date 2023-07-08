On Saturday, July 8, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +100. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

The Diamondbacks have won 27, or 67.5%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 26-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (70.3% winning percentage).

Arizona has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (41.2%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 25 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Austin Hedges 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+333)

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

