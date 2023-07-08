Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Kyle Nelson, who is the named starter for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 80 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .240 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 373 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.394 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-4) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Keller has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Mitch Keller Michael Grove 7/4/2023 Dodgers W 9-7 Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers L 6-4 Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Rich Hill Zac Gallen 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mitch Keller Kyle Nelson 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Ortiz Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/15/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/16/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/17/2023 Guardians - Home - -

