Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field at Chase Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Saturday.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +175 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -225 +175 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (41.2%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 3-3 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +175 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 36.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 45 of its 88 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-21 18-27 16-23 24-25 27-36 13-12

