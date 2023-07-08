Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on July 8.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (11-3) for the Diamondbacks and Mitch Keller (9-4) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a spread.

The Pirates have come away with 28 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 25 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (373 total runs).

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule