The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kyle Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .238 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 48 of 80 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (22.5%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.5% of his games this year, Santana has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.3% of his games this season (29 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .238 AVG .238 .313 OBP .318 .401 SLG .397 14 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 28 29/16 K/BB 31/19 4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings