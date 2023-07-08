Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan Reynolds -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Kyle Nelson on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 53 of 74 games this season (71.6%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (21.6%).
- He has homered in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (33.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (10.8%).
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season (29 of 74), with two or more runs seven times (9.5%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.234
|AVG
|.289
|.336
|OBP
|.337
|.371
|SLG
|.516
|12
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|25
|22/18
|K/BB
|38/12
|2
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Nelson will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old lefty has 38 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In his 38 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .256 against him. He has a 2.76 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
