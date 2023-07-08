Bryan Reynolds -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Kyle Nelson on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 53 of 74 games this season (71.6%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (21.6%).

He has homered in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (33.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (10.8%).

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season (29 of 74), with two or more runs seven times (9.5%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .234 AVG .289 .336 OBP .337 .371 SLG .516 12 XBH 20 2 HR 7 17 RBI 25 22/18 K/BB 38/12 2 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings