Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6600, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 19 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.7 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 on the road.
- When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh went 5-6. When favored, the Steelers went 4-2.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Also, Harris had 41 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
- Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
- In addition, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.
- In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped lead the way with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.
Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of July 7 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.