The Arizona Diamondbacks hope to stop their four-game losing run against the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-47), on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (10-3) to the mound, while Rich Hill (7-8) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (10-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-8, 4.60 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 43-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .259 batting average against him.

Hill is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the season in this outing.

Hill will aim to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (10-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, a 5.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.078 in 18 games this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.15), 11th in WHIP (1.078), and 18th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Zac Gallen vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .241 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .391 (25th in the league) with 80 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-19 with four doubles and five RBI in 3 2/3 innings.

