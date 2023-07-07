Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks on July 7, 2023
Player prop bet options for Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has recorded 75 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .269/.341/.459 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 43 RBI (70 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .238/.316/.401 so far this year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Gallen Stats
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (10-3) for his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.15), 11th in WHIP (1.078), and 18th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|12
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Brewers
|Jun. 21
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 16
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 11
|5.2
|10
|5
|5
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Rich Hill's player props with BetMGM.
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 88 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.364/.498 so far this season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.