Player prop bet options for Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 75 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.341/.459 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 43 RBI (70 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .238/.316/.401 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (10-3) for his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 18 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.15), 11th in WHIP (1.078), and 18th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 2 7.0 5 4 4 12 1 vs. Rays Jun. 27 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 at Brewers Jun. 21 7.0 3 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 7.0 6 1 1 7 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 5.2 10 5 5 5 2

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 88 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.364/.498 so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

