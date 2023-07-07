Corbin Carroll and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+165). An 8.5-run total has been set for this contest.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -200 +165 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Pirates have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (41.8%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 4-3 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 87 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 8-4-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-21 18-26 16-23 24-24 27-35 13-12

