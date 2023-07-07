Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (40-47) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on July 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (10-3) to the mound, while Rich Hill (7-8) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Pirates have been victorious in 28, or 41.8%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Pittsburgh has won four of seven games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (370 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

