Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 7
Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (40-47) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on July 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (10-3) to the mound, while Rich Hill (7-8) will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Pirates have been victorious in 28, or 41.8%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Pittsburgh has won four of seven games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (370 total runs).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 2
|Brewers
|L 6-3
|Rich Hill vs Colin Rea
|July 3
|@ Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Mitch Keller vs Michael Grove
|July 4
|@ Dodgers
|W 9-7
|Luis Ortiz vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 5
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-4
|Osvaldo Bido vs Bobby Miller
|July 6
|@ Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Johan Oviedo vs Julio Urías
|July 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Rich Hill vs Zac Gallen
|July 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Zac Gallen
|July 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Zach Davies
|July 14
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs TBA
