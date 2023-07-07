The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (55) this season while batting .236 with 29 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has had a hit in 38 of 76 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (19.7%), homering in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Suwinski has driven in a run in 28 games this year (36.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .230 AVG .243 .360 OBP .370 .459 SLG .595 14 XBH 15 7 HR 12 22 RBI 24 44/25 K/BB 45/20 5 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings