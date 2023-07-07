Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, Bryan Reynolds (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has had an RBI in 25 games this season (34.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year (28 of 73), with two or more runs seven times (9.6%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.234
|AVG
|.297
|.336
|OBP
|.345
|.371
|SLG
|.529
|12
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|25
|22/18
|K/BB
|38/12
|2
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gallen (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.15), 11th in WHIP (1.078), and 18th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
