The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .177 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

In 43.4% of his games this season (23 of 53), Hedges has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (5.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (20.8%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 53 games (18.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .197 AVG .158 .230 OBP .230 .239 SLG .224 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 11 18/2 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings