Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.120 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .231 with seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- In 44.9% of his 69 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 8.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has had an RBI in 12 games this year (17.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 69 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.250
|AVG
|.215
|.350
|OBP
|.294
|.386
|SLG
|.336
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|11
|27/12
|K/BB
|33/9
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.56 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 99 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Urias (5-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander tossed three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.94 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.