The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.120 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .231 with seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

In 44.9% of his 69 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 8.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has had an RBI in 12 games this year (17.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 69 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .250 AVG .215 .350 OBP .294 .386 SLG .336 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 11 RBI 11 27/12 K/BB 33/9 1 SB 0

