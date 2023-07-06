The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-46) will look to Jack Suwinski, on a two-game homer streak, against the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Dodger Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-5) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-9) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (5-5, 4.94 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-9, 4.61 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-9) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Over 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.61 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.

Oviedo is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the year in this outing.

Oviedo will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Johan Oviedo vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks fourth in the league with 468 total runs scored while batting .243 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .447 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 137 home runs (second in the league).

Oviedo has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out four against the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (5-5) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in three innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.94 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .263 in 11 games this season.

He has five quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Urias has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Julio Urías vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with 368 runs scored this season. They have a .242 batting average this campaign with 80 home runs (25th in the league).

The Pirates have gone 7-for-22 with two home runs and six RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

