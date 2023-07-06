Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Dodgers on July 6, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Mookie Betts, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a .273/.345/.465 slash line so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 43 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .241/.320/.407 so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Urías Stats
- The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- In 11 starts this season, Urias has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.
Urías Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|3.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 18
|3.0
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at Padres
|May. 7
|5.2
|8
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|7.0
|1
|1
|1
|10
|1
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 20 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He's slashed .268/.372/.551 on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 4
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 109 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .318/.396/.531 so far this season.
- Freeman takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
