Bookmakers have listed player props for Mookie Betts, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .273/.345/.465 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 43 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .241/.320/.407 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 11 starts this season, Urias has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 1 3.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Cardinals May. 18 3.0 6 6 6 1 2 vs. Padres May. 13 7.0 3 2 2 4 0 at Padres May. 7 5.2 8 2 2 3 1 vs. Phillies May. 2 7.0 1 1 1 10 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Betts has 20 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashed .268/.372/.551 on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 109 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .318/.396/.531 so far this season.

Freeman takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

