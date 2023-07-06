Julio Urias will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38) on Thursday, July 6 against the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-46), who will counter with Johan Oviedo. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Pirates are +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-225). An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the contest.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (5-5, 4.94 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-9, 4.61 ERA)

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Pirates (+185) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to take down the Dodgers with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.50.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Santana get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 73 games this season and won 42 (57.5%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 9-6 (60%).

Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers went 5-5 over the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 28, or 42.4%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +185 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Connor Joe 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

