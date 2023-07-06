Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (40-46) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on July 6.

The probable starters are Julio Urias (5-5) for the Dodgers and Johan Oviedo (3-9) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Pirates have come away with 28 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +185 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (368 total runs).

The Pirates have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule