The 2023 John Deere Classic will be held in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run, with the course playing at 7,289 yards as a par-71 and a $7.4M purse to be won. The competitors will try to replicate JT Poston's success after he claimed the top spot at this event the last time it was played.

How to Watch the 2023 John Deere Classic

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Venue: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards

Par 71/7,289 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

John Deere Classic Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank

John Deere Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 7:45 AM ET Hole 1 Troy Merritt, Henrik Norlander, Jonas Blixt 8:07 AM ET Hole 10 Patton Kizzire, Callum Tarren, Kramer Hickok 8:18 AM ET Hole 10 Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Adam Hadwin 8:29 AM ET Hole 10 Chris Kirk, Russell Henley, Taylor Moore 8:40 AM ET Hole 10 Denny McCarthy, Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson 8:51 AM ET Hole 10 Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard 9:02 AM ET Hole 10 Matthias Schwab, Zac Blair, Chesson Hadley 9:13 AM ET Hole 10 Doc Redman, Cameron Percy, James Hahn 9:24 AM ET Hole 10 Kevin Chappell, Max McGreevy, Doug Ghim 9:35 AM ET Hole 10 Ben Taylor, Wesley Bryan, Austin Cook

