Jason Delay is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 1, when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Brewers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is batting .268 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Delay has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 34 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.6% of them.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In seven games this year (20.6%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 34 games (20.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .286 .333 OBP .321 .292 SLG .469 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 11/5 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings