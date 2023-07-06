Connor Joe -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on July 6 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .239.

In 38 of 75 games this season (50.7%) Joe has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (16.0%).

He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.3% of his games this season, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this season (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (10.7%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .245 AVG .235 .378 OBP .294 .388 SLG .447 10 XBH 17 2 HR 4 14 RBI 10 29/19 K/BB 44/8 0 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings