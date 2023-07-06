Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on July 6 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks while batting .241.

In 60.3% of his 78 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (11.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Santana has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (29 of 78), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 of 78 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .238 AVG .245 .313 OBP .327 .401 SLG .413 14 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 26 29/16 K/BB 29/19 4 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings