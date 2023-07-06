Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on July 6 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks while batting .241.
- In 60.3% of his 78 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (11.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Santana has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (29 of 78), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 78 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.238
|AVG
|.245
|.313
|OBP
|.327
|.401
|SLG
|.413
|14
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|26
|29/16
|K/BB
|29/19
|4
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.56 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander went three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.94 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.