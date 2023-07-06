On Thursday, Bryan Reynolds (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

In 73.6% of his games this year (53 of 72), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 72), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has had an RBI in 25 games this year (34.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .234 AVG .305 .336 OBP .353 .371 SLG .543 12 XBH 20 2 HR 7 17 RBI 25 22/18 K/BB 36/12 2 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings