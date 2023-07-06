Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Thursday, Bryan Reynolds (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- In 73.6% of his games this year (53 of 72), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 72), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has had an RBI in 25 games this year (34.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.305
|.336
|OBP
|.353
|.371
|SLG
|.543
|12
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|25
|22/18
|K/BB
|36/12
|2
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.94, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
