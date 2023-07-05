The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .234.
  • Marcano has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits on six occasions (10.7%).
  • In 5.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19.6% of his games this year, Marcano has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this season (23.2%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 28
.227 AVG .243
.257 OBP .316
.371 SLG .400
9 XBH 8
2 HR 1
10 RBI 6
15/3 K/BB 13/6
3 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
  • The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (97 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.23, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .234 batting average against him.
