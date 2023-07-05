Rodolfo Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .232.

In 31 of 68 games this year (45.6%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (19.1%).

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Castro has had at least one RBI in 17.6% of his games this year (12 of 68), with more than one RBI seven times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .250 AVG .217 .350 OBP .297 .386 SLG .340 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 11 RBI 11 27/12 K/BB 32/9 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings