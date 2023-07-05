Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45) at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, July 5, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +200 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (4-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (0-1, 4.74 ERA)

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 41, or 56.9%, of the 72 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 5-5 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+270) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+325) Austin Hedges 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+425) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

