The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 78 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 364 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.386 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Osvaldo Bido (0-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

In four starts, Bido has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Brewers W 8-7 Home Osvaldo Bido Freddy Peralta 7/1/2023 Brewers L 11-8 Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers L 6-3 Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Mitch Keller Michael Grove 7/4/2023 Dodgers W 9-7 Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers - Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers - Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Rich Hill Ryne Nelson 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mitch Keller Zac Gallen 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Luis Ortiz Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.