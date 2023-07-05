How to Watch the Pirates vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 78 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 364 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.386 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Osvaldo Bido (0-1) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
- He has one quality starts in four chances this season.
- In four starts, Bido has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-7
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Freddy Peralta
|7/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 11-8
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Corbin Burnes
|7/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Colin Rea
|7/3/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Michael Grove
|7/4/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bobby Miller
|7/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Julio Urías
|7/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Ryne Nelson
|7/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Zac Gallen
|7/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Zach Davies
|7/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
