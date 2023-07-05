The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+200). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 9 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 43 of its 85 games with a total.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 8-4-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-21 18-24 16-23 24-22 27-34 13-11

