Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM on July 5.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (4-1, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 4.74 ERA).

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Pirates have won in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (364 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

