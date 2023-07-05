On Wednesday, Jack Suwinski (.704 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 53 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .235 with 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 18.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.5% of his games this year, Suwinski has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .230 AVG .240 .360 OBP .370 .459 SLG .577 14 XBH 13 7 HR 11 22 RBI 21 44/25 K/BB 41/19 5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings