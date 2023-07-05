Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jack Suwinski (.704 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 53 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .235 with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 18.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.5% of his games this year, Suwinski has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.230
|AVG
|.240
|.360
|OBP
|.370
|.459
|SLG
|.577
|14
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|21
|44/25
|K/BB
|41/19
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Miller (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.23 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
