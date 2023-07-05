Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .242 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 46 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (11.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (37.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (13.0%).
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (36.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.238
|AVG
|.246
|.313
|OBP
|.331
|.401
|SLG
|.420
|14
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|26
|29/16
|K/BB
|28/19
|4
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.23 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
