Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .458, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 73.2% of his games this season (52 of 71), with more than one hit 16 times (22.5%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (9.9%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Reynolds has driven in a run in 24 games this year (33.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 27 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.234
|AVG
|.306
|.336
|OBP
|.352
|.371
|SLG
|.531
|12
|XBH
|19
|2
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|24
|22/18
|K/BB
|36/11
|2
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.23 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.