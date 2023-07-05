Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .458, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 73.2% of his games this season (52 of 71), with more than one hit 16 times (22.5%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (9.9%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Reynolds has driven in a run in 24 games this year (33.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 27 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .234 AVG .306 .336 OBP .352 .371 SLG .531 12 XBH 19 2 HR 6 17 RBI 24 22/18 K/BB 36/11 2 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings