On Wednesday, Austin Hedges (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +310)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .179.

Hedges has picked up a hit in 23 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in one of 52 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 52 games (19.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .197 AVG .162 .230 OBP .226 .239 SLG .230 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 11 18/2 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings