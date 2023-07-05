Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Andrew McCutchen (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Dodgers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 70 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 75th in slugging.
- In 63.0% of his 73 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (13.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.296
|AVG
|.248
|.408
|OBP
|.358
|.424
|SLG
|.436
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|28/24
|K/BB
|34/23
|5
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Miller (4-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.23 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.