Currently the Pittsburgh Steelers are 19th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in the NFL with 322.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Steelers went 4-4 at home last year and 5-4 on the road.

Pittsburgh picked up four wins as the favorite (in six games) and five wins as an underdog (11 games).

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In addition, Harris had 41 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

In addition, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, catching 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

Alex Highsmith compiled 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +5000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +12500 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

