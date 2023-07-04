Rodolfo Castro -- .103 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .236 with seven doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 67 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.4% of them.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (9.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 17.9% of his games this season, Castro has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (20.9%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .250 AVG .223 .350 OBP .298 .386 SLG .350 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 11 RBI 11 27/12 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 0

