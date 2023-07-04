The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45) hope to break their three-game losing run against the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37), at 9:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (2-0) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (2-3) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (2-0, 2.65 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (2-3, 4.11 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.

Ortiz has recorded two quality starts this season.

Ortiz will try to pick up his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.

He given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers will send Sheehan (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .824 in three games this season.

Sheehan will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

