The Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45) will go head to head on Tuesday, July 4 at Dodger Stadium, with Emmet Sheehan getting the ball for the Dodgers and Luis Ortiz toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +190. The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (2-0, 2.65 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (2-3, 4.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+190) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 41, or 57.7%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 6-4 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (42.2%) in those contests.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +190 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+290) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.