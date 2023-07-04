Pirates vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 9:10 PM on July 4.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (2-0) against the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (2-3).
Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Pirates vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The past 10 Pirates games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Pirates have been victorious in 27, or 42.2%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +190 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (355 total runs).
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.33) in the majors this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 29
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Luis Ortiz vs Joe Musgrove
|June 30
|Brewers
|W 8-7
|Osvaldo Bido vs Freddy Peralta
|July 1
|Brewers
|L 11-8
|Johan Oviedo vs Corbin Burnes
|July 2
|Brewers
|L 6-3
|Rich Hill vs Colin Rea
|July 3
|@ Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Mitch Keller vs Michael Grove
|July 4
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 5
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Bobby Miller
|July 6
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Julio Urías
|July 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Rich Hill vs Ryne Nelson
|July 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Zac Gallen
|July 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Zach Davies
