Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 9:10 PM on July 4.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (2-0) against the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (2-3).

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA

Pirates vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Pirates games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have been victorious in 27, or 42.2%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +190 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (355 total runs).

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.33) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule