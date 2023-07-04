Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .268 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Delay has recorded a hit in 16 of 34 games this season (47.1%), including seven multi-hit games (20.6%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Delay has driven in a run in seven games this season (20.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 34 games (20.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .286 .333 OBP .321 .292 SLG .469 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 11/5 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings