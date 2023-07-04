Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Explore More About This Game
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .268 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Delay has recorded a hit in 16 of 34 games this season (47.1%), including seven multi-hit games (20.6%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Delay has driven in a run in seven games this season (20.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 34 games (20.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.292
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 2.65 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .172 to opposing hitters.
