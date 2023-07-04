Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 51 hits, batting .229 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 121st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 47.9% of his games this year (35 of 73), with at least two hits 13 times (17.8%).
- He has homered in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 73), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this season (35.6%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (9.6%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.230
|AVG
|.228
|.360
|OBP
|.352
|.459
|SLG
|.545
|14
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|20
|44/25
|K/BB
|40/17
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.65, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .172 against him.
