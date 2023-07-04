Carlos Santana and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .245 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.

Santana has had a hit in 46 of 76 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.7%).

He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has had an RBI in 29 games this year (38.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (35.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .238 AVG .252 .313 OBP .329 .401 SLG .430 14 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 26 29/16 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 2

