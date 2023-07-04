Austin Hedges -- batting .190 with a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .177 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Hedges has had a hit in 22 of 51 games this year (43.1%), including multiple hits three times (5.9%).

He has gone deep in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (19.6%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 51 games (17.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .197 AVG .157 .230 OBP .228 .239 SLG .229 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 10 18/2 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings