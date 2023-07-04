On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

In 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 13.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has had an RBI in 19 games this year (26.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .296 AVG .260 .408 OBP .373 .424 SLG .457 8 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 28/24 K/BB 32/23 5 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings