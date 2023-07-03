As of now the Pittsburgh Steelers have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Steelers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh totaled 322.7 yards per game offensively last year (23rd in NFL), and it surrendered 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Steelers went 4-4 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.

Pittsburgh was 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.

In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) last year.

In addition, Harris had 41 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, catching 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Highsmith recorded 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +5000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +12500 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

