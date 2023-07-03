On Monday, Rodolfo Castro (.071 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Read More About This Game

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while batting .234.

In 30 of 66 games this season (45.5%) Castro has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 66), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.2% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.6%.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .250 AVG .220 .350 OBP .291 .386 SLG .350 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 11 RBI 11 27/12 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 0

